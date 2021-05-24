Battlegrounds Mobile India is an upcoming Battle Royale game Indian mobile gamers are super-excited about. This Indian version of PUBG Mobile is all about being the last person/team surviving.

Players can pre-register for the title by clicking here. If players want to play games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, they can check the list given below.

5 best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

These are five of the best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Garena Free Fire

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This battle royale title also has a massive fan base in India, like Battlegrounds Mobile India. Its gameplay is all about surviving till the end.

The game has a wide range of characters with unique abilities. They can be unlocked as players rise through the ranks and can also be dressed up in fancy skins offered by the title.

Download it from here.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via CNet

This popular shooting title has realistic battle royale matches, like Battlegrounds Mobile India, that players will undoubtedly enjoy. The game has a good arsenal of weapons.

Players can enjoy the Multiplayer modes of the game, apart from the Battle Royale matches. Players can also buy skins and accessories in-game.

Download it from here.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Players have the ultimate goal of surviving on a map filled with enemies in this game. Players can pick up guns and scopes from shelters to kill opponents.

This game can also be enjoyed without any internet connection. Players have a variety of vehicles they can hop into to reach the safe zone on time.

Download it from here.

4) Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will have to scour the battlegrounds for weapons and supplies to survive. Up to 25 players can take part in a battle royale match.

Like Free Fire, this game also has unique characters that players can gradually unlock. The game has intuitive controls and comes with an auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

5) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Even if this is not a battle royale title, players will enjoy the combat. Players can also take part in Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the game.

Players can enjoy completing various offline missions in the game. The guns in this game are like the ones that will in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

