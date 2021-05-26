"4 more weeks!": PUBG Mobile fans cannot wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India release after Ghatak's latest tweet

Indian battle royale enthusiasts have been waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for quite some time now. The pre-registration for the game has already started on the Play Store.

Krafton assured players that they would get four pre-registration rewards. They are: Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

The internet is rife with speculation regarding the date of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. While many players believe that the game would be released in June 2021, the famous PUBG Mobile player Ghatak had to say about it.

PUBG Mobile fans cannot wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India release after Ghatak's latest tweet

Everyone is asking me the launch date of BGMI, I am not going to reveal that date but yes agar ye tweet pe 20k likes hote he to I will give you a tagda wala hint of BGMI launch date 😜✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 24, 2021

Abhijeet Andhare, popularly known as Ghatak, has been answering the queries of players for quite some time now. Since the players have been bombarding him with questions regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, he tweeted saying that he will give a “tagda wala hint” if that particular tweet reaches 20K likes.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Players smashed the like button on Twitter, and Ghatak, true to his words, uploaded a tweet mentioning Battlegrounds Mobile India and highlighting the third week of June. The players are delighted and believe that the battle royale title will be released in just four weeks.

The closest hint that players have received so far regarding the launch date has been from Dynamo. Dynamo, a famous PUBG Mobile player, revealed while streaming that the trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on a double-digit date, followed by the game on a single-digit date.

Players can check in out on the above video (2:08:45 to 2:09:45).

