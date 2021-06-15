PUBG players will be able to play Vikendi (beta) map in Battlegrounds Mobile India at launch

PUBG Mobile fans have been waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for a long time now. The launch date of the Indian version of the game is still under cover, but players can hope for it to launch soon.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will be able to enjoy PUBG Mobile maps. So far, Krafton has revealed that there will be four battle royale maps: Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi (beta).

Vikendi (beta) map in Battlegrounds Mobile India at launch

PUBG Mobile players are super excited as they will be able to play on the Vikendi map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The map will be in its beta phase.

Many PUBG Mobile gamers were disappointed when the battle royale map Vikendi was removed from the battle royale title. The map covered an area of 6 km * 6 km and was introduced in the title via the 0.10.0 update in December 2018.

Ever since Vikendi was replaced by Karakin in PUBG Mobile, players have been wishing for it to come back. Now, with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will be able to enjoy the snow map of PUBG Mobile.

How to download Vikendi in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can download the beat version of Vikendi from Battlegrounds Mobile India by following the steps given below:

Players will have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and head over to the “Matchmaking Menu,” located under the “Start” button. Mobile gamers will notice the map Vikendi and will have to tap on the “Download” button. They will then have to press the “OK” button.

Note: Krafton has not revealed anything regarding the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The hints circulating online should not be taken too seriously.

