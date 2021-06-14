Battlegrounds Mobile India leaked release date: When is PUBG Mobile expected to make its comeback?

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have kept players in the dark when it comes to the release date of the title. However, they have left some hints in a few of their teasers. Some of these clues are given below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India leaked release date

Players recently noticed the hint in the official Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration trailer. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a sticker marked 18 in one of the drawers in the room. The furniture can be noticed towards the right side of the room when Arshad Warsi storms in with the news of pre-registration.

Players pointed out another hint in the post above. Battle Royale enthusiasts noticed the numerical digits on the measuring sheet. Upon adding them up, the players got the result as 18.

Another hint was hidden in a post that featured an in-game character lost in thought. The statue resembled The Thinker, a sculpture made by Auguste Rodin. The statue is 6 ft tall ie. 1.8 m.

All the clues pointed to the fact that there is a strong possibility for Battlegrounds Mobile India to be released on June 18th, 2021. Two PUBG Mobile gamers, Maxtern and Ocean Sharma, also hinted that the game will be released on June 18th this year.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Maxtern tweeted a binary number quite a while back. When players converted this number to decimal, the result was 18062021.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

Ocean Sharma recently asked players, via Twitter, about the difference between the smallest prime number and its emrip. The difference results to 18.

Note: All the hints given above point to the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India might be released on June 18th, 2021. Players are requested not to get too excited as nothing official regarding the date of release has been revealed.

