Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official Discord, website, APK release date hints, and more

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been the talk of the battle royale gaming community for the last few months. As the hype surrounding the game becomes stronger, here are a few details that players must learn more about.

Battlegrounds Mobile India details

Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a website, YouTube channel, Discord Server, and Facebook page. The Discord server for the upcoming BR title has over 100K members.

Once players join the Discord server, they get access to official information, rumors, and comments from different players around the country. Players can click here to join.

The official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India stores all the official information regarding the title. Krafton, the game’s developers, uses this site to communicate important news to battle royale enthusiasts. Players can click here to check it out.

No official information regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed, so gamers are requested not to get their hopes up. However, netizens believe that the game will be released this month.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Many PUBG Mobile influencers have given players hope that the game will release in June. A famous PUBG Mobile player, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, has hinted that the title would roll out in the third week of June. Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur, another popular PUBG Mobile gamer, dropped a major hint that Battlegrounds Mobile India would come out on June 18th.

Mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered for the title. They can click here to do so.

Those who pre-register will get a recon mask, a recon outfit, 300 AG, and a limited celebration title as pre-registration rewards.

There is no news regarding the pre-registration for iOS users. They will probably be able to download the game directly from the Apple App Store once it is launched, without pre-registering for it.

