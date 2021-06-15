Battlegrounds Mobile India expected release date, size, Play Store link, and more

With every passing day, battle royale enthusiasts are getting more and more excited about Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can now head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Players can click here to get redirected to the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton Inc. has assured that those who pre-register will be entitled to the following rewards:

Recon mask

Recon outfit

300 AG

Limited Celebration Title

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Expected release date and size

Per the opinion of famous PUBG Mobile influencers and players, the expected release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is June 18th. Players can take a look at the following hints hidden in the official social media posts and tweets of popular PUBG Mobile players:

In the pre-registration trailer, players can see Arshad Warsi storming into a room with this news. On his right, a sticker stating the number 18 can be seen on one of the drawers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also posted a statue of an in-game character that resembles the famous sculpture, The Thinker. The height of The Thinker is 6 ft or 1.8 m.

Another post had a half-hidden chart, and players added the numbers on it to get 18.

Maxtern and Ocean Sharma's tweets regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur and Ocean Sharma, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers, also hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India might release on June 18th, 2021, via Twitter.

The former posted a binary number that converted to 18062021 in decimal. Ocean asked players about the difference between the smallest prime number and its emrip, which is 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Expected size

Players are expecting the game's file size to be nearly the same as PUBG Mobile. The download size should be around 600 MB to 900 MB.

The file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been officially revealed. Players will know for sure once the game is released.

