Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) cinematic trailer expected to release today (17th June), according to leaks

Battle royale enthusiasts have been anticipating the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for a long time now. Even though the pre-registration for the title has started on the Google Play Store, no date of release has been announced by official sources.

Many players have also been waiting for the trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India. This article sheds more light on the possible release date of the trailer for this popular battle royale title.

Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer expected to release today

Leaks suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India's trailer might drop today

As per the leaks, the trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to drop today (June 17th, 2021). When Akash Jumde, the Visual Content Designer at Krafton Inc, posted a clip on his Instagram page a couple of days ago, players were able to notice the text “Audio Clip Mixer 17th June-Date reveal Video-Crate in Sky.”

Needless to say, players were quick to derive that the trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to be released on June 17th, 2021. Players are keeping their fingers crossed for the trailer release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Some clues were deciphered by players from the official posts of Battlegrounds Mobile India. All these hints point towards the fact that the game will be released tomorrow, June 18th, 2021.

From the above post, players added the numbers visible on the chart to draw the release date. The result was 18.

The above post of an in-game character lost in thought resembles the popular statue, The Thinker. The height of the statue is 6 ft, ie 1.8 m.

Disclaimer: It is important to note that Krafton has not made any announcements regarding the release date of the trailer, nor the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The dates mentioned are on the basis of speculation.

