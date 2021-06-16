List of Battlegrounds Mobile India features revealed recently

Krafton has revealed quite a few new features about Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Support section of the official website is filled with questions the developers have addressed to provide clarity to players before the release of the title.

The pre-registration for this battle royale title is underway on the Google Play Store, and players can click here to do so. BR enthusiasts can also expect the game to be released soon.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official Discord, website, APK release date hints, and more

List of Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) features

Here are some features that BGMI has in store for fans:

1) Like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have a Royale Pass system. The RP will allow gamers to acquire in-game items and will expire when the season ends.

Custom rooms in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Zubaan Kesari Gaming; YouTube)

2) Players need a Room Card to create a custom room. They can make their custom room if they have an Elite Royale Pass or are part of a Clan with Level 2 or higher.

3) This battle royale title will have the OTP authentication feature. Players can enter it a maximum of three times, and they can use a single mobile number for up to 10 accounts.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP login authentication system: All you need to know

4) Battlegrounds Mobile India will have numerous events to give players access to various rewards. They can download the Resource Extension Pack to get a free one-time reward.

5) Gamers can create a single chat room in this BR game. They have to reach at least Level 10 to make it.

Maps that will be featured in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Mr.GHOST GAMING; YouTube)

6) Players can enjoy four battle royale maps: Sanhok, Erangel, Vikenki (beta), and Miramar. Apart from Erangel, all the other three maps have to be downloaded separately.

Also read: List of maps confirmed for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG)

7) If users kill teammates, they will face the consequences. The merit system in Battlegrounds Mobile India is strict, and they will lose merit if they do so.

Players will be able to use a Rating Protection Card in this game (Image via CHETAN SHIVA; YouTube)

8) The Rating Protection Card can be obtained by players as a Royale Pass reward. There will be two types of Rating Protection Cards based on duration and uses.

9) Battlegrounds Mobile India players can report players using unfair means via in-game customer service or email. There is also an in-game report channel to report cheaters directly.

10) Mobile gamers can opt for Prime/Prime Plus subscriptions. They must pay some money to get fantastic benefits.

Also read: Prime and Prime Plus subscription in Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG): Everything known so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer