Prime and Prime Plus subscription in Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG): Everything known so far

Like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions. Key details have not been divulged, but it is known that players who subscribe will be entitled to benefits.

Players will have to pay a certain sum of money if they want to subscribe to Prime/Prime Plus in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They will be able to purchase the subscription once the battle royale title is launched.

Prime and Prime Plus subscription in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has shed some light regarding the possible questions that players might have or problems they might face after subscribing to Prime/Prime Plus.

Players can take a look at the following points to learn more:

#1 - Delay in activation

Mobile gamers might face a delay when it comes to the activation of Prime/ Prime Plus. This may be caused due to network issues, and players are advised to wait for 12 to 24 hours before lodging a complaint. Mobile gamers will have to add the relevant screenshots.

#2 - One Prime/Prime Plus subscription

Players cannot share their Prime/Prime Plus subscription. They can only have one Prime/Prime Plus subscription with regards to their in-game character.

#3 - Grace Period

There is a five-day grace period to regain subscription rewards. Beyond this time period, unclaimed rewards will be refreshed.

#4 - Prime Plus Bonus

Some players might face a delay in receiving the Prime Plus Bonus. It might be caused due to poor internet. Players are requested to wait for 12 to 24 hours before lodging a complaint via customer service. They will have to attach relevant screenshots. Once the Bonus is credited, they can retrieve it from the in-game email section.

