Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP login authentication system: All you need to know

Krafton has addressed numerous questions related to Battlegrounds Mobile India in the support section of the official website, including rules regarding OTP authentication.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has generated a lot of buzz in the mobile gaming community of late, and it is only getting bigger and bigger as time passes.

There is no doubt that players have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite game for quite some time now. Since the game was announced earlier in May, many questions have arisen in the minds of users. Several content creators have responded to some of them.

Additionally, the developers have updated the support section to answer many of the frequently asked questions.

Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP authentication

OTP Authentication (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The following has been provided in Battlegrounds Mobile India's support section regarding OTP authentication rules.

Players will be able to enter the verification code a maximum of 3 times. Once the code has been generated, it will be valid only for the next 5 minutes. Players making more than ten requests will be restricted for 24 hours. Users can utilize a single mobile number for up to 10 accounts at a maximum.

Players can use this link to read about it on the official website.

Besides this, the developers haven't revealed much about OTP authentication, and further information can be expected in the coming days.

In the game's Privacy Policy, the developers have outlined several restrictions that will apply to players under 18 years of age. The game will only be available to the younger audience with consent from a parent or a guardian. They will be asked to provide their phone number to confirm this.

In addition, the Terms of Service state that users under the given threshold may only play the game for a maximum of three hours per day. A cap of INR 7000 has been set on the amount that can be spent on the paid service by players under 18 years of age.

