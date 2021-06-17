Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards officially revealed on Play Store

Developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have revealed more information regarding the much awaited battle royale title. The game is also available for download now for a few players.

Players are excited to learn that the launch event missions and rewards of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been revealed on the title’s official Google Play Store page.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India has unveiled many launch event missions that players can take part in

Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with exciting rewards for its launch event missions. The new event, India Ka Battlegrounds will reward players with a free permanent purple outfit. The following events will also provide players with thrilling weapon skins and cool outfits:

Weekend Vibes

Celebration Time

Friends for Life

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) cinematic trailer expected to release today (17th June), according to leaks

Players can claim these rewards once the game reaches the given download thresholds

Mobile gamers will also get a Supply Crate Coupon *1 on signing up for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Once the game reaches the given download thresholds, the following rewards can be claimed by players:

On reaching one million downloads: Supply Crate Coupon *2

On reaching five million downloads: Classic Crate Coupon *1

On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

Also read: List of Battlegrounds Mobile India features revealed recently

Early access

Popular PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo has gained early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India and has started live streaming on his channel Dynamo Gaming. Over 200K people are watching it now. Players can head over to his channel to check out more.

Also read: List of maps confirmed for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG)

Edited by david.benjamin