Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards officially revealed on Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is offering exciting rewards to its players via launch event missions
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 min ago

Developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have revealed more information regarding the much awaited battle royale title. The game is also available for download now for a few players.

Players are excited to learn that the launch event missions and rewards of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been revealed on the title’s official Google Play Store page.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India has unveiled many launch event missions that players can take part in
Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with exciting rewards for its launch event missions. The new event, India Ka Battlegrounds will reward players with a free permanent purple outfit. The following events will also provide players with thrilling weapon skins and cool outfits:

  • Weekend Vibes
  • Celebration Time
  • Friends for Life

Players can claim these rewards once the game reaches the given download thresholds
Mobile gamers will also get a Supply Crate Coupon *1 on signing up for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Once the game reaches the given download thresholds, the following rewards can be claimed by players:

  • On reaching one million downloads: Supply Crate Coupon *2
  • On reaching five million downloads: Classic Crate Coupon *1
  • On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

Early access

Popular PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo has gained early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India and has started live streaming on his channel Dynamo Gaming. Over 200K people are watching it now. Players can head over to his channel to check out more.

Edited by david.benjamin
Battlegrounds Mobile India
