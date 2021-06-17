Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) can be enjoyed by a select few players who were quick enough to join the testing program. Unfortunately for them, an error message is being displayed to players who want to join the testing program.

For now, the game is not officially available for iOS users. It is believed that iOS mobile gamers will be able to download Battlegrounds Mobile India directly once the final version becomes available.

How to add friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Players can follow the steps given below to add friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Players need to open Battlegrounds Mobile India by logging in via Facebook. They will then have to click on the section at the top left side (located right below their profile). Players can then see their Facebook friends on the Friends section. Mobile gamers can see their status if their friends are idle. They can then click on the + icon to send a request. If their friends accept it, they can connect and enjoy matches on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

For some players, the friend list is not getting transferred properly even after data migration. Also, many players will not be able to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India as Early Access is restricted to only a handful of players.

Once the final version of the battle royale game becomes available, players will be able to reconnect with their friends like they used to. Until then, players who were lucky enough to gain access can enjoy solo matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

