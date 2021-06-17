Can iOS players download Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Early Access? All you need to know

A few lucky players are now able to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, no word regarding the release of the battle royale title for iOS players has been released by the developers.

Good News 😀: Early Access Of Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Be Available Shortly Today. Currently Early Access Tester Is Full. Check The PlayStore Game Time To Time Today.#battlegroundmobileindia #BGMI #pubgmobileindia #PUBG pic.twitter.com/6Kgdk4C2sU — Tech Takneek (@TechTakneek) June 17, 2021

Android users can gain access to Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India via APK and OBB files. They must note that they need Android 10 to download and run the beta version of the game.

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access available for iOS players?

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/ep4eKKExMj#battlegroundmobileindia — Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) June 17, 2021

While some Android users are rejoicing as they have gained early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, iOS players are still waiting for their turn to come. Unfortunately, pre-registration is not available to iOS users.

Many popular PUBG Mobile influencers believe that iOS users will download the game once it becomes available for all players. Since there is a fair chance that the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released tomorrow, it might be possible that iOS players might be able to access it by heading over to the App Store.

Krafton's response regarding the iOS release of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Several iOS users have petitioned Krafton about pre-registration for Apple devices. Krafton responded to the query via the Support section of the official website of the game. The developer assured iOS players that they would be updated in case of any future developments.

iOS users can keep track of recent developments by heading over to the official website. They can also go to the official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Discord server, Instagram page, and Twitter page for recent news regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

