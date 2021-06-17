Battlegrounds Mobile India developers might announce the first Esports tournament in June 2021

Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India is available to a select few Android mobile gamers. However, once the testing ends, the battle royale title will be accessible to everybody.

Sadly, Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) is not available for iOS users. However, they might be able to download the game once it becomes available on the App Store.

First Esports tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Regional tournaments will strengthen the Esports ecosystem (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

It has already been revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have region-specific tournaments to showcase players' skills in India. These events will be held to strengthen the Esports ecosystem of the country.

According to sources, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India might announce some Esports events later this month. Players can take part in these tournaments and stand a chance to win exciting rewards.

Also read: Can iOS players download Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Early Access? All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India is offering various rewards

While waiting for the official announcement, players will participate in the exciting launch week event in Battlegrounds Mobile India. "India Ka Battlegrounds" is one of the many events that will reward players with a free, permanent purple outfit. Players can also participate in the following events to win other exciting rewards:

Weekend Vibes

Celebration Time

Friends for Life

As a signing-in reward, mobile gamers will get a Supply Crate Coupon *1. Additionally, if the game reaches the given download threshold, players will be entitled to more rewards:

On reaching one million downloads: Supply Crate Coupon *2

On reaching five million downloads: Classic Crate Coupon *1

On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

As per the description on the Google Play Store, players can also expect exciting collaborations and content updates every month.

Also read: How to get BGMI early access and download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta APK file

Disclaimer: There has been no official announcement by Krafton about a specific Esports tournament yet.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards officially revealed on Play Store

Edited by Srijan Sen