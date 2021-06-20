Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pre-registration and release on iOS still unclear, streamers share their predictions

While Indian battle royale mobile gamers are rejoicing about gaining Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, iOS players feel dejected as the title is not available on the Apple App Store. In addition, some Android players are also feeling left out as the testing limit of the beta program has reached its maximum.

iOS players cannot even pre-register for the title due to the title's absence from the Apple App Store. However, players are under the impression that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be made available once the final version is released after beta testing.

Streamers’ prediction regarding the iOS release of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Finally after 9 months and 15 days BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is here ✌🏻 iPhone walo ko halka sa aur wait baki log keep practicing 💪🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 17, 2021

Due to the growing confusion among iOS users, two PUBG Mobile influencers have come up to give them hope. First, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare tweeted, saying that players will have to wait for a while longer to release the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He even predicted that the game would be released on the third week of June.

Early access is available for everyone now.



And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️ — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 18, 2021

Ocean Sharma, another famous PUBG Mobile player, also tweeted, saying that the release of the iOS version is just around the corner. He has over 1.5K likes on this tweet.

Krafton's response regarding the iOS release of Battlegrounds Mobile India

As per the developer of the new battle royale title, no news regarding the release of the iOS version has been revealed. When players put forward their doubts, Krafton responded by saying that the players would be updated if there were any further developments. Players can head over to the Support section to check out their responses.

Players can keep track of any further developments by following Battlegrounds Mobile India on their official handles:

Edited by Srijan Sen