50 stylish and unique names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Many battle royale enthusiasts are super-excited to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, the final version of the title is yet to be released, and some players are saddened as they could not get into the Early Access.
There is not much disparity between PUBG Mobile and BGMI regarding gameplay and game mechanics.
Players often like to stand out from the crowd by keeping an awesome nickname in titles like BGMI and Free Fire. Since Android and iOS keyboards do not have a wide range of symbols, players can head to sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., to choose a nickname of their preference.
Before players log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India, they can create cool nicknames, similar to PUBG Mobile. This article lists a few unique names that they can use to draw the attention of others while enjoying a match in BGMI.
Stylish and unique names for BGMI
These are fifty of the coolest names that players can use in BGMI:
1. Bⱥtt𝔩e𝕘ℝoմ𝓃dsReⱥdy๖ۣ•҉
2. ⫷Fig𝕙ter⫸
3. ๖ۣۜƊeϻoŇᴴบŇ†er
4. Ṩh𝖔Øтeʀ
5. Oᴍղi͢͢͢𝔭oτeղτ
6. ꧁Ƥr𐍉Ƥlayєr
7. 𒆜ßêå§†𒆜
8. 𐌁eaบʇifบ𝔩Mysʇe𝓻y
9. ❅Vเℝτµoµs❅
10. Iղçąɾղąէìօղ
11. ๖ۣۜ𝓗𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓲𝓬𝓗𝓲𝓽
12. ༺Ṩtuηηєr༻
13. ⪓D͢͢͢esτrØyer⪔
14. Ⲙ𐍉ή𝓈τᴇr
15. ŦerrΐfΐcŦornado
16. Pяedatoя
17. 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝓋𝒶𝓁𝓇𝑜𝓊𝓈
18. FØ𝕣ᴍidableFoe
19. ℭøℓøꜱsaℓDamage
20. ⪻Mi§cℝeαnt⪼
21. FeïຮτψFØℝce
22. ︽Ꭰℝ𝕖สmℽ
23. E†ђeг͢͢͢eaℓ 🎼
24. 𒅒Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ
25. ×º𝔹ℓ͢͢͢a¢k多ιr𝓭º×
26. 𝓩eสløบs
27. ℑήvᎥncᎥ多lΣ
28. Kภi𝕘ђ†
29. ๖ۣۜℋค℘℘ℽFⱥnτⱥรy
30. ViℝτบØus
31. BบffǤบy
32. S℘สcedÖน†★
33. §þłêñÐïÐ
34. Dragøղflψ
35. 丹quαϻαrᎥภ͢͢͢e
36. ꧁Łi𝖌htⁿiⁿ𝖌
37. È¥êÇåñÐ¥
38. Helⁱuϻ
39. P𝖍o𝖊nix
40. 𒈞Teภαci𐍉uร
41. ᚛Rสmթสge᚜
42. ⧼ᗯⱥℝℝi𐍉ℝ⧽
43. 𝓝𝕚͢͢͢𝖓jⱥ
44. Ä§§å§§ïñ
45. ⌁VictØriØนร⌁
46. Ra∂iaήτ
47. Ƒrøչeή
48. ⎝⎝✧SΉa∂ow͢͢͢PrᎥnce✧⎠⎠
49. Ŧɭค๓є
50. VeŇ∂e††ส♛
