Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full APK expected release date

While some players enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access), others are still waiting for the final version's release. This is because the testing limit for the beta version has reached its maximum point.

Many PUBG Mobile influencers have given hints about the release of the battle royale title, and more details are given below.

Expected full APK release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Before the release of the beta version, many BR enthusiasts started searching for clues in the official posts of Battlegrounds Mobile India, reaping the following results:

1) In the above pre-registration trailer, eagle-eyed fans spotted a sticker stating the number 18 to the right of the room when Arshad Warsi storms in with news of pre-registration.

2) A half-hidden chart could be noticed beside the famous PUBG pan in a recent Battlegrounds Mobile India post. On adding up the numbers, the result was 18.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer restrictions: Facebook, Twitter, and Google Play login methods revealed

3) A recent post was uploaded to social media platforms that featured a statue of an in-game character, which resembled a famous sculpture, The Thinker, that is 6 ft tall, i.e., 1.8 meters.

Hints given by Maxtern and Ocean Sharma

4 )Famous PUBG Mobile influencers Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur and Ocean Sharma also hinted at the game’s release date. The former posted a binary number that converted to 18062021 in its decimal form.

Ocean asked his players about the difference between the smallest prime number and its emrip, which is 18.

All the hints above suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release today, i.e., June 18th. However, there is a strong possibility that the game might be released tomorrow or the day after.

Also read: Can iOS players download Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Early Access? All you need to know

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, another famous PUBG Mobile player, suggested long back that the game might be released in the third week of June 2021. This information was revealed after one of his tweets crossed the 20K mark.

Also read: Full list of changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) revealed

Disclaimer: Players are requested not to get too excited as nothing official regarding the release date has been revealed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer