5 best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India to play while waiting for BGMI's iOS release

Many players look thrilled to be able to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access). Meanwhile, iOS users are sad as the new battle royale title is not available on the Apple App Store.

iOS players do not even have the option to pre-register for the game, but they are hopeful that when the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India releases, they will be able to download it directly from the Apple App Store.

Until then, they can enjoy the following games given below.

Best iOS games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

This title has two main game modes that players can enjoy: Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The game is appreciated for its great graphics.

With 100 players landing in a hostile land, the Battle Royale mode is a bit like a classic battle royale match in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store.

#2 - Garena Free Fire – Rampage

Free Fire is the biggest competitor of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Both the titles are battle royale games that are all about survival till the end.

This game has a great range of in-game accessories that players can get their hands on. The title arranges exciting events that mobile gamers can take part in.

#3 - ScarFall – Royale Combat

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game has a collection of realistic weapons that players can use. They can also use various vehicles to travel around the map.

The battle royale title has a cool feature that allows players to re-spawn up to three times. This feature gives players multiple chances to survive till the end.

#4 - Cover Fire: Gun shooting games

The guns featured in this title are a lot like the guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mobile gamers can take part in Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the game.

Players can enjoy this title even when they don't have an internet connection. They can opt for the offline story mode and take part in exciting solo missions.

#5 - Warrior63 – Battle Royale 3D

The ambiance of this game is a lot like the hostile environment of Battlegrounds Mobile India matches. The title is compatible with low-end devices.

The map covers an area of 4 km*4 km where players fight it out for their ultimate survival. Each match lasts about 15 to 20 minutes.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are quite a few games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

