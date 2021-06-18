Is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access open for iOS devices? All you need to know

Many Indian players have gained Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Some, however, are still deprived of enjoying the title as the testing program has reached its maximum limit.

Android users can become testers for Battlegrounds Mobile India

These players can click here to join the testing program as Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India has re-opened. The program is expected to stay open for a limited time only.

After signing up, they can head to the Google Play Store to download the game, whose file size for Android users is 721 MB.

What about Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access for iOS users?

After the latest social media post by Battlegrounds Mobile India was released, hopes of getting access to the game were rekindled for iOS users. The post mentioned that the Early Access for the BR title is “officially open for everyone.”

But iOS players were disappointed when they could not find a trace of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Apple App Store. The game is not even available for pre-registration for them.

Krafton's response to iOS users

It is expected that iOS players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India directly from the Apple App Store once the final version is released. However, nothing official has been revealed by Krafton regarding this matter.

Dear @BattleGames_IN

What about an iOS version of the game..?

As an iOS user I can’t download it now, even Our other countrymen (iOS users) suffers the same issue.

I hope ur team should look for this matter.#battlegroundsmobileindia #BGMI #battlegroundsmobileindia — Lay Desai (@laydesai97) June 18, 2021

When iOS users asked Krafton about the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the developer responded by saying that they would update the players in case of any further developments. This response was uploaded in the Support section on the title’s official website.

Fans can keep track of the following official handles for Battlegrounds Mobile India to stay updated:

