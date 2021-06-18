Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) account migration deadline revealed

Krafton has revealed the last date for the migration of data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The data transfer feature will be available to players until December 31st, 2021.

📢BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Open Beta version is now available on Google Play Store!

👉https://t.co/zitAZzzkAB

✔Can't get in? Don't worry, more slots will be made available frequently.#INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #OPENBETA pic.twitter.com/zBEQQJJtiz — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@pubgmobile__in) June 17, 2021

Mobile gamers in India were thrilled to learn that they can transfer their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

A majority of the community was worried that they had lost all their progress in PUBG Mobile and had been wondering if it was possible to carry it all over to the Indian version of the game.

Data migration from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India cannot be reverted

After you migrate your data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI you cannot revert it back. I short, you cannot login to Global version with the migrated ID.#battlegroundmobileindia #Battelgroundsmobileindia #IndiaKaBattlegrounds #BGMI #PUBG #NO_MORE_INDIAN_PUBG_MANAGEMENT #pubgmobileindia — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattleGame_in) June 18, 2021

Once players migrate their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will not be able to retrieve it.

Players should note that some of their PUBG Mobile data, like in-game mail and attachments, may not be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow the steps given below to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

After logging in via Facebook, Twitter or Google Play Games, players should create their in-game character.

They will then have to confirm whether they reside in India.

Players should give their consent when a dialog box with the title “Account Data Transfer” appears.

To transfer their data, players will have to select between Facebook or Twitter. They should opt for the platform that is linked to their PUBG Mobile ID.

Players will then have to click on the “Yes” button to make sure that their data is transferred successfully.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh