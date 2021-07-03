50 best creative BGMI clan names for new users

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) final version is now available for Android users. They can head to the Google Play Store to download the game.

In BGMI, players have the option of creating their own clans. Gamers can participate in various in-game missions with clan members, and upon successful completion, they win clan points.

Also read: Best 4 finger claw layout and sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

There are a limited number of symbols in Android and iOS keyboards. As a result, players often head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., for name recommendations or customizing names.

They can set their clan’s name right when they create their clan. However, they have the option to reset it whenever they want. After creating their clan, gamers can invite their friends to be members.

Also read: How to find cool clan names for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

50 best BGMI clan names with stylish symbols

These are some of the best BGMI clan names with stylish symbols that players can keep:

1. ξvტļūτĩǾη

2. °~¶®¡n¢€S~¬°

3. ༒￦@ffL€¬༒

4. 丂ωєєт 丂умρнσηιєѕ

5. T乇丹M ℭ℟Åℤ¥

6. ᎶΔŁΔЖ¥

7. •♡¥×GIRLS KILLERS×¥♡•

8. HuŇtsmΣŇ

9. 〘Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐS〙

10. Gâńğśťëŕs

11. ƧภiƤeя Guվs

12. ༒ᴳᵒᵈɢѧṃє®$༒

13. ×º𝔖ol๔ieℝsº×

14. Ƒaήaticร

15. Thê Kïñg§

16. ✞࿋Eℓiaຮ➶º¹⁷✞

17. Dєνιℓѕツ

18. ×º๖ۣۜLeαdeʀsº×

19. ꧁༺ShÅdòW༻꧂

20. ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄۝Å℟ḾϒᏰÖẎS

21.PÅÑŤHĘŘS

22. ༆DRÅGØÑS乡

23. ꧁༺QuêèÑs༻꧂

24. ☯༒Ĝàḿěřs༒☯

25. Black Řąvëň

26. Vëňøm

27. Bø§§es

28. ☪řåżýģāņģ

29. 「尺єνσℓυтιση」

30. Vɪᴘᴇʀ♣Sǫᴜᴀᴅ

31. ＯＶＥＲ ✓ＰＯＷＥＲ

32. Fɪɴᴀʟ乂SᴛʀɪᴋE

33. ᎧᎮܔᎪʀᴍʏ☯

34. ĐàŔk Š0Ūłs

35. ⪻丹𝐿PH丹⪼

36. Dҽɑժʍeղ☠

37. ࿙༻ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬS༺࿚

38. ꧁༒དĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘSཌ༒꧂

39. 《Terminators》

40. 『ᴹᵛᴸ』Øxÿɢέɴツ

41. ꧁ Đâŕk Ŕóÿâł꧂

42. ■☆•BŁĂŻĒ•☆■

43. MÄR$HMĒLLØ

44. Æ Ē Š T H Ę T Ï Ç

45. 𐌺คĜĩÑĠ

46. GHøsT RiDers

47. 《☆ ﾂ Jบňįøřsﾂ☆ 》

48. CสקrᎥcᎥouʂ

49. En𝕕ᵘℝคnce

50. M¥$Ŧł₡

Also read: 40 best BGMI user ID names for new Battlegrounds Mobile India players

Edited by Ravi Iyer