Best 4 finger claw layout and sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Thousands of Indian battle royale mobile gamers are thrilled to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access). Like PUBG Mobile, players can customize their sensitivity settings and their control layouts.

When it comes to finger layouts, they are mainly of three types:

Two-finger thumb set-up.

Three-finger claw set-up.

Four-finger claw set-up.

This article will inform players about the best four-finger claw setup that they can use while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Best 3-Finger Claw layout

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best 4-finger claw set-up

Best four-finger claw set-up

If players improve their aim, accuracy and all-over gameplay, they will have to find the controls layout that suits them best. The four-finger claw set-up is often considered to be the best choice as players can move, jump, crouch, and shoot simultaneously.

Players must remember that just copying the above settings will not improve their gameplay. They must head over to the training grounds to practice in order to get used to the set-up.

Note: In order to copy the given layout, players will have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and head over to the control settings.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pre-registration and release on iOS still unclear, streamers share their predictions

Sensitivity Settings

Image via Black Reaper (YouTube)

Players must also change their sensitivity settings along with changing their control layout to get the best results.

Camera Sensitivity Settings

This sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India is about the camera’s angle when players swipe their screen without shooting.

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 120-150%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 100-160%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 70-100%.

2x Scope: 70-100%.

3x Scope: 20-30%.

4x Scope: 15-20%.

6x Scope: 10-15%.

8x Scope: 5-10%

ADS sensitivity settings

The ADS sensitivity settings come into play when players scope in to kill opponents.

TPP No scope: 80-100%.

FPP No scope: 70-100%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50-70%.

2x Scope: 30-60%.

3x Scope: 30-50%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-25%.

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

These sensitivity settings are meant for players who feel comfortable using the gyroscope sensor in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 250-350%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 200-300%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 350-400%.

2x Scope: 250-400%.

3x Scope: 250-350%.

4x Scope: 200-250%.

6x Scope: 50-150%.

8x Scope: 60-120%

Also read: 50 best unique and stylish clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Nikhil Vinod