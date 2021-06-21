Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Best 3-Finger Claw layout

Battlegrounds Mobile India has opened early access for all its users. The title offers lots of customization in settings which includes sensitivity and control layouts.

A player can set their control settings to a basic two-finger thumb setup, three-finger claw setup, or even a four-finger claw setup. It helps players to play the game according to their comfort level. This article discusses the best 3-finger claw layout for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best 3-Finger Claw layout:

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers players the ability to customize their control layout. This will help players explore more options to improve their aim and accuracy in the game. The three-finger claw layout is one of the most widely used control layouts in the title. It helps players improve their reaction time and reflexes to a great extent. Players can improve their skillsets by adding shots like crouch+shoot, jump+shoot, and prone+shoot, which is very difficult in a two-finger claw layout.

Best 3-finger claw setup for Battlegrounds Mobile India players

Players can copy the given layout by visiting their control settings in the game. Players who are shifting to the three-finger claw layout should spend some time in the training grounds. It will help them develop muscle memory for the new controls. After that, some practice in Arena Training and other modes will help them to become better players.

Sensitivity Settings For 3-Finger Claw Layout:

Best sensitivity settings for 3-finger claw players in BGMI

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%.

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS sensitivity settings:

The ADS sensitivity settings are helpful when a player uses his/her scope to kill opponents. Here are the best 3-finger claw ADS sensitivity settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

These sensitivity settings are helpful for players who have enabled their smartphone's gyroscope sensor in the game. It helps players to aim and control the recoil of all weapons and scopes with gyro. Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 60-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

