Battlegrounds Mobile India is a native version of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile. The game has been developed as per Government rules as the latter was banned due to security reasons.

The title offers the same Battle Royale experience with lots of new features. Players can get their hands on cool outfits, weapon skins, and more with the help of the Elite Royale Pass. This article discusses a step-by-step guide on how to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI.

How to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI):

Battlegrounds Mobile India allows players to purchase a special in-game currency called UC (Unknown Cash). The currency can be used for various purposes like purchasing Elite Royale Passes, upgradable weapon skins, vehicle skins and much more.

UC packs in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Here is a step by step guide on how to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Tap the + icon on the top right corner where UC is written.

2) A new dialog box with different UC packs will appear.

3) Choose the appropriate UC pack and click on it.

4) Now, add your bank account or credit or debit card to make payment.

5) A message will appear with 'Payment Successful' written, and UC will be added to the player's BGMI account.

How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI):

Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Once a player purchases UC, these steps can be followed to purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass:

1) Go to the RP section available on the top right corner of BGMI

2) Tap on it and the players will be taken to the Royale Pass section of the game.

3) Now, click on the Upgrade Pass button in the bottom right corner.

4) Players will see two different types of Royale Passes: Elite and Elite Plus.

5) They can now select any of the Royale Passes based on their preference.

When a player taps on any of the Royale Pass, a new option that says 'Purchase Elite Pass?' will appear. The user needs to click on 'OK' to upgrade their RP to Elite or Elite Plus. This will unlock all the rewards including, outfits, weapon skins, and more.

Players can also increase their rank without completing missions with the help of the purchase rank option. However, it requires lots of UC as upgrading 1 rank costs 100 UC.

