Top 3 games like Battlegrounds Mobile India to play in June 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to make a comeback in India.

The initial game, called PUBG Mobile, was banned by the Government of India on September 2, 2020, due to security concerns. This came as shocking news to all competitive players, content creators, and most importantly, the general audience.

The game is yet to receive an official launch date. In the meantime, here are the top 3 games that players can check out which are similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Top 3 Games Like Battlegrounds Mobile India:

#1 Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest players in the battle royale market, with Battlegrounds Mobile India likely to be its biggest competition going forward. The game has millions of fans enjoying the title on a daily basis. Free Fire offers compatibility on low-end devices, which has allowed it to reach a vast gaming audience.

Players can experience intense, action-packed, battle royale matches across the different maps and modes available in the title.

#2 COD Mobile:

The second name on the list is another world-famous franchise of shooting games. COD Mobile offers battle royale action with HD-quality graphics and immersive soundtracks. The game also has a huge armory of weapons, ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles.

Players can take part solo, or along with their friends to get the best gaming experience. The game is a good alternative for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

#3 ScarFall: The Royale Combat:

The third game similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India is ScarFall: The Royale Combat. The game offers large maps to explore with lots of vehicles and weapons for a top-notch battle royale experience.

Players can equip weapons like sniper rifles for long-range combat as well as assault rifles for close-range gunfights. The title also offers lots of colorful outfits to make the in-game character look more attractive.

