Levinho vs Sevou: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most used platforms for content sharing. There are lots of creators who use various social media channels like YouTube to share their content.

Levinho and Sevou are two of the most famous names in the PUBG Mobile YouTube community. They are known for posting high kill gameplay mixed with funny content. This article compares Levinho and Sevou's stats in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Levinho vs Sevou stats comparison

Levinho PUBG Mobile ID

Levinho PUBG ID

Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID number is 546590561. His current in-game name or IGN is Nooothîng, and he is currently not in any clan. Levinho's popularity count is mythic, and his current total popularity is more than 55 million. He is presently using the PUBG Mobile Partner title.

Sevou PUBG Mobile ID

Sevou PUBG Mobile ID

Sevou's PUBG Mobile ID number is 5181866304. His current IGN is 50٠CENTٰ, and his current clan is named Sevou. He boasts total mythic popularity of more than 25 million. Sevou is also using the PUBG Mobile Partner title in his profile.

Season 3 Stats:

In Season 3, Levinho played 1015 matches and killed 6545 enemy players with a KD ratio of 7.11. Sevou played 540 matches and racked up a total of 2698 kills with a KD ratio of 5.31.

Season 4 Stats:

In Season 4, Levinho played 874 matches and won 83 out of them. His KD ratio was 7.00, and his total kills were 5579. Sevou also played 866 matches in season 4, and his KD ratio was 6.18 with a total kill count of 5038.

Season 5 Stats:

Levinho played 1077 matches and won 116 out of them with a KD ratio of 6.74. His overall kills were 6502, with an average damage of 936.2. In Season 5, Sevou played 688 matches and won 74 out of them. His KD ratio was 6.77, and his total kills were 4230.

Current Season Stats:

In the current season, Leviho has played 203 matches with a KD ratio of 4.54 and has gained 921 kills. In Season 19, Sevou has played 93 matches with a KD ratio of 4.94, and the total kill count is 459.

So Levinho has better overall stats than Sevou, with a higher KD ratio and kills for most of the season in the game.

Levinho has 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and became the first PUBG Mobile creator to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. He has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. Sevou has a total of 5.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This is expected to change as players continue to play more games on PUBG Mobile.

