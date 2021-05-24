PUBG Mobile has become one of the top-notch battle royale games. The game offers an immersive experience with many maps and modes to explore. Miramar is the largest map, and it has very tough terrain, making it suitable for pushing ranks to higher leagues. This article discusses where to land and the best loot spots on the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Where to land, best loot spots on Miramar:

1) Pecado

Image via PUBG Mobile

Pecado is the best landing spot on the Miramar map. It is the first preference for players who play under an aggressive game style. Pecado has lots of buildings with high loot percentages. The main boxing ring is one of the most contested buildings in Pecado, and 3-4 squads land here everytime.

2) Hacienda Del Patron

Image via PUBG Mobile

Hacienda Del Patron is also one of the best drop spots for players who prefer gunfights and intense assaulting. The location also houses the Golden Mirado, which is exclusive to its garage. Players can equip their favorite weapons like M416, AKM easily as the area is enriched with high-quality loot.

3) Chumacera

Image via PUBG Mobile

The third location on the list is of the best landing spots on the Miramar map. Players can get good loot as well as some kills to increase their KD ratio here. At least 4 squads will land here everytime, depending upon the plane's path.

4) Los Leones

Image via Reddit

Los Leones is the biggest city on Miramar's map. There are lots of interesting dynamics like multi-storey buildings with terraces to spot enemy players. Players can expect up to 3-4 squads in Los Leones to become the ultimate survivor and take the Chicken Dinner title.

5) San Martin

Image via PUBG Mobile

The last landing spot on the list is San Martin. It also has lots of buildings and compounds to get the desired weapons and other items. In each match, players who land in San Martin will be in the middle of a bloodbath with 4-5 squads. There are lots of vehicles standing on the roads too.

