How to push to Conqueror in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of the famous BR title PUBG Mobile. The title offers high-quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics. There is a magnificent in-game tiered ranking system where players can upgrade their leagues to receive exciting rewards.

The Conqueror is the highest title to achieve in the game, and almost every player desires to reach it. This article dives into some tips on how to push to Conqueror in the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to achieve the title of Conquer in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Points required for conqueror

In BGMI, players need to achieve the Ace tier before moving up to reach Conqueror. A player will acquire the Conqueror title once in Ace tier (4200 points) and rank in the top 500 players on the Indian server. The best way to reach the top tier is by playing solo due to lesser competition and fewer points required.

2) Weapon combination

In the rank push to the conqueror in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a player must select the ideal weapon combination. The combinations for the different servers are:

Solo

The best combination can be AKM+M416, M416+DP-28. A player can also use an SMG for close-range combat.

Duo

In the duo's rank push, one player should get an assault rifle plus a sniper rifle combination. It will help the duo get an easy knock in mid-range and long-range combat.

Squad

Each player must have their preferred weapon combination. There should be at least two good assaulters and one sniper rifle user on the team for better results.

3) Survival and kills

Tips for Conqueror in BGMI

The significance of survival and kill count is the same in the rank push to higher tiers. A player needs to balance survival time and the number of kills.

The average survival time for a player to get plus tier points is 20 minutes and to get to the top five positions. With this, a player should get at least 4-8 kills per match to get 20-25 tier ranking points and reach Conqueror quickly.

4) Utility usage

The rank push to Conqueror, there is bound to be tough competition for the chicken dinner title in the final zones. In this case, players must carry enough utilities with themselves. These can be smoke grenades, frag grenades, and healing times. A player must take advantage of these utilities to get extra survival time and kills.

5) Importance of vehicles

The last tip in the rank push to the Conqueror is the importance of vehicles. These play a vital role in getting quicker rotations to desired locations easily. So, it is recommended that players acquire a vehicle like Dacia or UAZ as soon as possible. Vehicles can also burst down to get hardcover in the final zones.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

