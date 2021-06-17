Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 features to look out for in the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to make its official re-entry into the Indian market. On 4th September 2020, the game was banned in India along with 118 other applications by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

An announcement regarding its re-entry into India came from the official Instagram page of PUBG Mobile on 12th November 2020.

The pre-registration for the game started a few days ago. Players can pre-register for the game to win some exciting rewards.

Battleground Mobile India will come with new features. Here are 5 features to look out for in the new battle royale title.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 features to look out for:

#1 Brand new effect setting:

Battlegrounds Mobile India new hit effects

The most exciting feature of Battlegrounds Mobile India is the new hit effect settings. The red-colored hit effect has been eliminated from the title to ensure a safe gaming experience for players of different age groups. A new green-colored hit effect has been introduced in the game.

Instead of the red-colored blood drops-like shooting effect, a green textured leaves-like effect can be seen on the screen. There are also other colored effect settings like the yellow hit effect, which will be available for payers to use.

#2 Default clothing:

The second feature to look out for in the game is the default clothing. In this feature, whenever a player creates a new account or switches to an old account, they will get default clothing on the in-game character. There will be no in-game character without a shirt or pants.

#3 Improved gaming environment:

Battlegrounds Mobile India

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, there are lots of changes introduced to make the game more user-friendly and universal. These changes seek to make the game appear less violent and more suitable for a wider age group. Some of the features related to improvements in the gaming environment are:

Restricted playtime feature for players.

'Finished' word instead of ' Killed ' in killing feed.

word instead of ' ' in killing feed. Notification regarding the game being set in the virtual world.

#4 Data transfer:

Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer

Another exciting feature of Battlegrounds Mobile India is the data transfer. Players can shift all their data from their old PUBG Mobile accounts to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India title.

The data transfer feature is very easy to use and there are clear instructions provided to players on how to transfer their data to the new version of the game. Players will get all their outfits, weapon skins, frames, titles, and achievements intact.

#5 India-based server:

Battlegrounds Mobile India

The last feature is related to data security and servers. For Battlegrounds Mobile India, the servers are only available in India and Singapore. Player data will be stored on these two servers, which helps the company adhere to Government guidelines.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusive to Indian players, therefore, players will be able to experience lower ping and smoother gameplay.

