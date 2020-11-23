What is the expected playtime function in PUBG Mobile Indian version?

PUBG Mobile is all set to back a comeback in India. This comes after a recent press release was circulated by PUBG Corporation, with the official PUBG Mobile India Instagram handle saying coming soon on 12th November in a post.

For the initiated, PUBG Mobile was banned on 2nd September by the Indian Government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Players were left without their favorite battle royale game and in deep shock.

But they breathed a sigh of relief with the official news of PUBG Mobile's return on the official Instagram handle. Since then, the game's release date has been one of the most-awaited news stories among players and fans.

The release of the PUBG Mobile India website and teasers on the YouTube channel and other social media accounts of PUBG Mobile India have further increased the hype.

This article discusses the playtime function in the upcoming PUBG Mobile India version, as PUBG Corporation revealed in a press release a few days back.

PUBG Mobile India's playtime limit function explained

One of the major announcements from PUBG Mobile India's return was introducing the playtime limit function, which would control a player's playtime.

Image via IGN India.com

After a particular amount of time is played, a notification will pop-up, warning gamers about their playtime in the game. It is expected that after two warnings, the player will get a ban for a few hours.

This decision was taken keeping in mind news about various incidents related to minors or teenagers playing the game for prolonged periods. It eventually affects their physical and mental health. Hence, with the Indian version of the game, the developers are taking full precautions to avoid any mishappenings.

Another announcement made in the official press release to improve the gaming environment in the country was the bloodstain effect being changed to green. Red color will get eliminated from the effect settings, and this new color will be introduced in-game.

PUBG Corporation has also stated that it will invest up to 100 million dollars in the Indian gaming industry for its development. The investment will help many players make a steady career in the esports scene in the country.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.