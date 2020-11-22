PUBG Mobile Indian version: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly among the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform worldwide. It also has a vast player base player in India, and their experiences over the last few months haven’t been great.

The game was suspended alongside 117 other apps and games by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology in September. Since then, there were several reports, some positive and a few negative, about PUBG Mobile’s return.

But after recent events, it appears their wait, which seemed set for an eternity, would end soon, and the game will make a comeback soon.

PUBG Mobile Indian version announcement

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation, in a press release, announced the Indian version of the game, leaving fans and players on top of the world. The communication stated that there would be some changes in the in-game content to reflect the needs and preferences of users in the country.

These changes include:

Green Hit effect

Feature to restrict game time

Default character clothing

However, there were no revelations about the exact release date.

Exclusive esports league

PUBG Corporation stated that it would be investing in hosting an exclusive esports league for the Indian region. It would be the largest in all aspects — participating teams, prize money, and competition size.

Teasers

A few days after the announcement, the teasers of the PUBG Mobile Indian version, featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan, dropped on the official social media handles.

However, the question of the release date remained answered, and these clips had only a ‘Coming Soon’ message at the end.

Website

A website exclusive for PUBG Mobile India was set up. It features only the social media posts and links to the official handles. However, over the last few days, some users could access the news section, which displayed the APK download and Google Play Store options. However, they do not seem to be working for now.

When the players press the Google Play Store option, they are redirected to the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page. The APK download option/link redirects to the global version’s website.

It indicates that the webpage is under development and is probably being tested for the official release.

Social media handles

Here are the social media handles and official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India:

