PUBG Mobile Indian version: All the teasers that have been released so far

Every PUBG Mobile fan is likely aware at this point of the announcement made by the PUBG Corporation in regards to the new Indian version of the game. The recent developments about its comeback have elated them.

Earlier, there were reports about an advertisement being shot for the game's return in India. It would feature some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community.

Yesterday, PUBG Mobile India uploaded clips of a teaser of the Indian version on its new official Facebook page. The clips featured Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan.

All the teasers of the PUBG Mobile Indian version that have been released so far

A total of four clips were released on their official Facebook page. You can watch them below.

#1 Dynamo

#2 Kronten

#3 Jonathan

#4 Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan

The clips didn't shed light on the comeback date, but they surely have put the players on top of the world. They have been excited more than ever for the release of the Indian version of the game.

New PUBG Mobile website for India

PUBG Mobile also launched a website for the Indian version. You can click here to visit the website.

Like the videos, the website does not provide any details about the comeback date and only displays the ‘Coming Soon’ message. The website features social media posts by PUBG Mobile India and links to their various social media handles.

Changes in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile

There will be some changes in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile with regards to the game's content. The announcement states that the hit effect would be changed to green to reflect the virtual nature of the game, the character would be clothed by default, and mainly a feature to limit the playtime would be implemented for the younger audience.

