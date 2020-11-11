PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded battle royale games and is even more fun to play when new events or modes are released in the game.

Recently, PUBG Mobile collaborated with the Metro Exodus video game and launched a brand new Metro Royale mode with its 1.1 update. On downloading the Metro Royale mode, players will be rewarded with 800 BP coins and 15 silver fragments.

In this article, we discuss the top four features of the Metro Royale mode in the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update.

Top 4 features of Metro Royale mode in the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update

#1 New weapon crates and armor:

Metro Royale mode weapon crates

In the new Metro Royale mode, players can level up to equip better weapons like the Groza and M416 assault rifle from the weapon crate. Players can also purchase armor and helmets up to level 6 in the shop section of the game. This will make the mode even more competitive and fun to play.

#2 New weapons:

New Tikhar sniper rifle

With the new Metro Royale mode, there comes an introduction of a new weapon as well. The player can equip a brand new gun named Tikhar, which is an automatic sniper rifle. The weapon wields steel balls as its ammunition in the mode. It becomes more powerful when taken advantage of the air pressure in it.

With more air pressure, the Tikhar rifle becomes extra lethal, thus destroying enemy players quickly. To use the gun in the longer run, players will need to refill the air pressure.

#3 New attachments:

Several extra attachments for weapons have been added to the Metro Royale mode of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update. They are: Night Vision Google, Thermal Sight, and Night Vision Helmet.

The Thermal Sight helps locate the position of enemies using infra-red imaging. In contrast, the Night Vision Google and Night Vision Helmet helps to gain better visibility in darker areas like Metro Stations.

#4 Black Market:

Black Market in Metro Royale mode

The Metro Royale mode has a special shop section called Black Market, where players can sell the items that have been acquired from the map. On dismantling the items, players will receive the Metro Royale mode currency called Metro Cash.

The Metro Cash is used to purchase upgraded armors, weapons, and other essential items like ammunition and attachments.

