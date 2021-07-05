5 best non-airdrop guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, more commonly known as BGMI, has a wide range of weapons that players can use to destroy enemies. Many players wait for the airdrops to get their hands on more powerful guns.

However, it is difficult to loot airdrops due to the tough competition. Players who want to pick up the best weapons by looting buildings and shelters can take a look at the non-airdrop weapons given below.

Which are the best non-airdrop weapons in BGMI?

These are the five best non-airdrop guns in BGMI:

1) M416

M416

This gun is undoubtedly the best assault rifle in BGMI that players can pick up while looting. The gun is the most effective in case of short to medium range combats.

This assault rifle has a maximum capacity of 40 bullets per round (extended). There is a gap of 0.086 seconds between shots, and the gun is capable of inflicting damage of 501 per second.

2) Vector

Vector (Image via Quora)

This submachine gun is another top pick in BGMI. The gun has three modes: Single, Burst, and Auto. It is best suited for mid-range combats.

The only downside to this gun is its magazine capacity. The normal magazine holds up to 19 bullets, so an extended magazine is required so that the bullet capacity can be increased up to 33 per round.

Also read: How to get stylish BGMI names with symbols via nickname generator

3) Kar98K

Kar98K (Image via Pinterest)

This is the go-to sniper rifle that players choose whenever they want to shoot their enemies from afar. The weapon is capable of inflicting high damage.

Players can easily knock off enemies with a Level 2 helmet with a single headshot. A powerful scope (6X or 8X) is always recommended to get the best out of this sniper rifle.

Also read: 40 best BGMI user ID names for new Battlegrounds Mobile India players

4) Scar-L

Scar-L (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

This is another assault rifle that uses 5.56 ammunition like the M416. The gun has moderately low recoil and is easy to control, which makes it a good weapon for beginners to use.

The gun has two modes and players can switch between the Auto Mode and the Single Fire Mode. The firing rate of the gun is 75 and the hit damage it inflicts is 41.

Also read: How to create a clan in BGMI with a cool and unique name

5) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 (Image via Pinterest)

This is another powerful assault rifle in BGMI, but the only negative aspect of this gun is that it has high recoil. However, players can reduce the recoil by equipping a compensator and a vertical grip.

The damage per second of this gun is much higher than AKM, which is another assault rifle that uses 7.62 mm bullets. With proper attachments, this gun can do wonders.

Disclaimer: The above list is not ranked and reflects the personal views of the author.

Also read: 50 best creative BGMI clan names for new users

Edited by Shaheen Banu