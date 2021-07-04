Stylish names in BGMI are a part of the players’ identity. Many players often keep quirky nicknames to stand out in the crowd and catch the attention of their fellow opponents.

Finding stylish names can be tough as Android keyboards do not have a wide variety of symbols. In this case, players can use nickname generators to customize a name or for exciting name recommendations.

How to get stylish BGMI names with symbols via nickname generator

Players need to first head over to their favored nickname generator website. nickfinder.com, and fornite.freefire-name.com, are two of the most popular picks.

After opening the website, players can type in a name of their choice and pick any one of the options that appears below. The recommended names are written in different fonts and decorated with rare symbols. The site also has pre-recommended names that players can choose from.

BGMI gamers must remember to copy the name of their choice. After copying, mobile gamers need to open BGMI and paste the nickname in the designated place. Players must use a rename card to change their name.

How to change the name in BGMI?

Players have to use a rename card to change their name in BGMI

Players can follow the steps given below to change their in-game name in BGMI:

Players first need to open the game and tap on the Inventory option. They need to select the Box icon at the bottom of the options that appear. Players will then have to select the Rename card. Mobile gamers will then have to click the Use button. They will have to paste the name on the dialogue box that appears. Players will finally have to click the “OK” button.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

