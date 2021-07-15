Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 full details revealed: Registrations, minimum requirements, format, and all you need to know

Esports has always been a huge part of any game, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception. Just a week after the game was launched, its first tournament took place called the Launch Party. It was a huge success as peak viewership crossed 547,000 live viewers, and the stream garnered 17.5 Million views.

Following its success, Krafton announced an event that is open to the public called "Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021."

Format of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

Battleground Mobile India Series Format (Image via BGMI official website)

In-game Qualifiers

The first stage, i.e., the in-game qualifiers, will commence on August 2nd at 12:01 a.m. IST and will conclude on August 8th at 11:59 p.m. Every registered squad will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members over the said time period.

For the evaluation, the top 10 matches out of 15 will be considered and rated accordingly, after which the top 1024 teams will qualify for the next round.

Online Qualifiers

The next phase of the tournament is the online qualifiers, which will be played in three rounds.

In the first round, 1024 qualified teams will compete for six days from 17th August to 22nd August. A total of 512 teams will move on to Round 2.

Over the course of 11 days from 26th August to 5th Sept, the 512 squads that qualified during Round 1 will face off in Round 2. 224 squads will move on.

256 teams will be competing in Round 3 (224 qualified and 32 invited) over a four-day period from September 9th to September 12th. The top 64 teams will qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Quarter-Finals

The quarter-finals scheduled for 16th to 26th September will have an interesting concept of the loser's bracket.

Firstly, all 64 teams will be divided into four groups. They will compete over six matches at the end, of which the top four from each group will move to the semi-finals.

The losing 48 teams will get another chance through the losers bracket, where they will again club into three groups. The top two teams in each group, along with two teams with the highest number of kill points amongst the 48 teams, will qualify for the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals

The semis from 30th September to 3rd October will see 24 teams compete for 16 spots in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series grand finals.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Grand Finals (Image via BGMI official website)

Grand Finals

The four-day Grand Final will feature 16 of the best teams from around the country fighting for the ultimate title and massive prize pool.

The minimum requirement for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registration

All players must be Indian citizens. Use of tablets, triggers, and emulators is prohibited. Players must be above level 15 and Platinum V Tier account.

Prize-pool distribution

Total Prize-pool: ₹1,00,000

1st Place (Champion): ₹50,00,000

2nd Place: ₹25,00,000

3rd Place: ₹10,00,000

4th Place: ₹3,00,00

5th Place: ₹2,00,000

6th Place: ₹1,50,000

7th Place: ₹1,00,000

8th Place: ₹90,000

9th Place: ₹80,000

10th Place: ₹70,000

11th Place: ₹60,000

12th Place: ₹50,000

13th Place: ₹40,000

14th Place: ₹30,000

15th Place: ₹20,000

16th Place: ₹10,000

MVP: ₹1,00,000

THE LONE RANGER: ₹50,000

THE RAMPAGE FREAK: ₹50,000

MOST FINISHES BY A SQUAD: ₹50,000

THE REDEEMER: ₹50,000

The tournament will be broadcast on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

With millions of players logging in daily, it will be interesting to see how many teams register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. The India Series will provide amateur gamers with an opportunity to mark the gaming scene and prove their mettle.

