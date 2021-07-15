Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registrations to start on July 19th; Prize pool worth INR 1 Crore up for grabs

Krafton has stayed true to its Esports promise and has unveiled a brand new tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registration

The tournament will be open to all and registrations will kick off on July 19th.

The India Series logo was released on BGMI's major social media platforms yesterday. Since then, players and fans have been eagerly awaiting the full announcement.

The tournament will start on the 2nd of August and will conclude with a grand final on 10th October. There is no indication yet as to whether any seasoned teams will be invited or whether they will all need to qualify online. A whopping 1 crore INR (135K USD) in prizes is also in the bag for the event, according to the official announcement.

Ever since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play store on the 2nd of July, players of the title have been eagerly waiting the start of Esports tournaments in India. With The Launch Party event already breaking many viewership records and Krafton promising India-centric esports leagues, the future of BGMI Esports looks bright.

The title has already broken many records, with the download numbers crossing an incredible 34 million in the first week of its release. The game has also registered 16 million peak daily users. Along with all of this, the title also hit 2.4 million concurrent players.

With this paramount success of the game, the players and fans are now looking forward to the Esports aspect and the competitive scene that will grow around it.

Fans have been eagerly asking about the iOS version of the game but there has been no update from the developers yet.

The BattleGrounds Mobile India Series will provide a great opportunity for a new generation of talented athletes to demonstrate their skill.

Edited by Siddharth Satish