Battlegrounds Mobile India Series: Official teaser and logo revealed

After the successful conclusion of The Launch Party, Krafton has now announced a new open-for-all tournament, "Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021". The announcement came through BGMI social media handles that revealed the logo through a video.

The India Series 2021 is open to amateur/semi-pro teams, and it offers them an opportunity to compete against veteran teams in the country.

Earlier at the Launch Party, Krafton hinted that an announcement would be made regarding Esports on July 15th.

The excitement about esports in India is evident from the fact that during the launch party, peak viewership crossed over 547,000 live viewers. As of today, the Launch Party stream has accumulated over 17.5 million views.

Team Snax crowned champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party (Image via Krafton)

The six lakhs INR prize pool Launch Party was dominated by Team Snax who took home 3.3 lakhs INR in prize money. They were followed by Team Kronten and Team Ronak, at second and third place respectively.

Battlegrounds Mobile India breaking records

In just a few days after its launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India has become the most popular game in India. Within twenty-four hours of its release, the game topped the list of free games and was the second-highest-grossing title on Google Play Store.

The game was downloaded over 34 million times within one week of it being released on Google Play, according to Krafton CEO, Kim Chang Han. Additionally, he reported that the number of concurrent users peaked at 2.4 million, and the maximum daily users reached 16 million.

Krafton has repeated time and again how committed the company is to the long-term development of the esports industry in India. They have already announced a 100 million USD investment in the country and also plan to expand their PUBG IP by holding exclusive tournaments and leagues for Indian players.

