Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads within first week of launch, including 16 million daily active players

The recently-released title Battlegrounds Mobile India has been creating new records ever since its release. The download numbers have gone through the roof, and the viewership of its first tournament, The Launch Party, also shattered many records.

The title had earlier accounted for a total of 40 million pre-registrations. Today, Krafton, via their blog, gave out more information and numbers regarding the much-hyped title.

547k Peak Viewers on 1st day of Launch Party BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.



More statshttps://t.co/dc0NOtx86N#PUBGM #BGMI #pubgmobileindia — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) July 8, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed 34 million downloads

Krafton's CEO Kim Chang Han revealed that BGMIm, within just a week of its launch, surpassed 34 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game also rose to the top of the Free Games charts and reached second on the Highest Grossing leaderboard on the app within 24 hours of its release.

The title, released on July 2nd, saw its maximum concurrent users reach a peak of 2.4 million, while the maximum daily users were recorded at a whopping 16 million.

Krafton will unveil the esports roadmap for Battlegrounds Mobile India soon

Krafton, in its blog, reiterated that the company plans to further expand its PUBG IP in India by holding exclusive tournaments and leagues for Indian players. It also intends to foster the Indian gaming industry and esports ecosystem through continuous investment.

The organization also plans to unveil the esports roadmap for Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 15th.

Speaking on this occasion, Lim Woo Yeol, the general manager of PUBG Mobile headquarters, thanked the Indian users for their enthusiastic and continuous support. He said that the company would work hard towards providing new content and making the title fun for the players.

He also expressed his wish that through BGMI, both Krafton and the Indian gaming and esports industries would witness continuous growth.

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are now patiently waiting for its release on iOS devices, which has looked elusive till now. However, Krafton has promised to deliver the title on iOS platforms soon.

