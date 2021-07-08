Krafton to unveil Battlegrounds Mobile India's first open-for-all esports tournament on 15th July

There is no denying the popularity of Battle Royale games in India. Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India are the two most popular games in the country. Both these games are the top-ranked titles on the Google Play Store in the top free game and Grossing category in India.

In the last few years, esports in India has seen massive growth, with six-digit live viewers becoming a common phenomenon. As an example, the Hindi stream of the Free Fire Word Series 2021 Singapore reached around 1.9 million peak viewers, which is a world record for peak viewers on a single broadcast.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will have a pretty lively esports scene in the country. Krafron recently launched the BGMI esports website: https://esports-battlegroundsmobileindia.com/.

Also, during The Launch Party event, Krafton showed a teaser about the upcoming roadmap and provided an update on BGMI esports in the country. The announcement will go live on 15th July.

The Launch Party is the first-ever Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament. This event features 18 top creators, who will fight for a massive prize pool of 6 Lakhs INR. At the end of the first day, Team Snax is leading the points table, while Team Mortal is in 5th place. The tournament marks the debut of the new Team SOUL, which includes creators such as Scout, Regaltos, Mavi, Viper, and Mortal.

547k Peak Viewers on 1st day of Launch Party BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.



More statshttps://t.co/dc0NOtx86N#PUBGM #BGMI #pubgmobileindia — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) July 8, 2021

Esports charts reported that 'The Launch Party' crossed 545k peak viewers. The stream has been viewed by more than 7.5 million people, which is an enormous achievement.

In addition, Kraton is investing $100 million in developing the gaming infrastructure in India. The Korean company has already invested $23 million in Nodwin Gaming, an Indian gaming company.

Furthermore, the company contributed to Loco's seed round of investment, guaranteeing a massive amount of $9 million as a result of its growth projection.

