Free Fire World Series creates new world record for highest peak viewership on a live Esports event

Free Fire by Garena has created history in the world of Esports. According to the popular esports statistics website Esports Charts, the ongoing finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021 garnered a peak viewership of a whopping 5.4 million viewers.

FFWS 2021 is the greatest ever Free Fire tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of $2 million. The tournament features 12 of the best teams from all over the world and is being held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The tournament started at 6:30 PM IST and during the Pre-Show, the peak viewership touched 4 Million viewers (excluding Chinese platforms) which itself is a new Esports record.

Free Fire Esports India

Despite the exclusion of the Indian teams from the tournament due to a travel ban, the Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers, breaking the previous record of 1.5 million peak viewers in the Free Fire Continental Series. The Indonesian stream saw 633K peak viewers, while the Portuguese was not far behind with 487K peak viewers. There were around 312K Thai viewers at peak, and around 248K Vietnamese viewers.

5.4M Peak Viewers on 1st round of #FFWS 2021. 1.9M Peak Viewers on Hindi stream, 1M - Indonesian stream. @YouTubeGaming peak - 4.9M viewers.



LIVE stats of Free Fire World Serieshttps://t.co/tXuNRtdIsp — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) May 30, 2021

However, peak viewership soared to 5.4 million viewers during the first round. 4.9 million was from Youtube alone. The Hindi stream soared to a whopping 1.9 million Peak Viewers, followed by the Indonesian stream at 1 million peak viewers.

At the time of writing this article, the Finals have been viewed for 11,425,761 hours with an average viewership of 1,780,639 spectators.

Free Fire World Series Finals overall standings after Match 3

Phoenix Force from Thailand took Booyah in the first, second and third matches of the finals, while fan-favorite Nobru's team Fluxo had mixed bag matches.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Grand Finals teams

1. VIP Esports (MENA) 2. FLUXO (Brazil) 3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) 4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) 5. Team Aze (Latin America) 6. Phoenix Force(Thailand) 7. LGDS (Taiwan) 8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam) 9. Silence (CIS) 10. First Raiders (Indonesia) 11. LOUD (Brazil) 12. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

