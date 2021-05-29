Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and viewer rewards 

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Grand Finals is scheduled to occur on Sunday, May 30th, in Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 is a LAN event taking place at Marina Bay Island, Singapore. A massive prize pool of 2 million USD and the ultimate title will be up for grabs among the top twelve teams worldwide.

Earlier in the Play-ins, First Raiders from Indonesia finished at the pole position, followed by the Brazillian team LOUD. At the last moment, HQ Esport won the Booyah to qualify for the finals along with these two sides.

Qualified teams from the Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins

Free Fire World Series 2021 Grand Finals teams

VIP Esports (MENA) FLUXO (Brazil) Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) Team Aze (Latin America) Phoenix Force(Thailand) LGDS (Taiwan) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Silence (CIS) First Raiders (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) HQ Esports (Vietnam)

The FFWS 2021 is the biggest Free Fire tournament ever, with a vast prize purse. The winner will take away 500K USD while the 1st and 2nd runners-up will get 250K USD and 100K USD, respectively.

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore prize pool distribution

There will be different rewards available to Free Fire World Series 2021 viewers, depending on their overall viewing numbers.

Where to watch

A total of six matches spread over three maps will be played in the finals. It will be broadcast exclusively on the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as the Booyah App, starting at 6:30 PM IST.

Fans will be intrigued to see if fan-favorite Nobru's team Fluxo can come out on top or if they will face resistance from other top teams.

Indian team Galaxy Racer also qualified for the FFWS 2021 Finals but couldn't participate due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.