First Raiders crowned Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Play-Ins champions 

The play-ins of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 concluded today with Indonesian team First Raiders emerging as table toppers.

The FFWS 2021 was a 2 million USD global Free Fire tournament taking place in Singapore. The top nine teams from across the globe competed over six matches in the play-ins in order to secure a place in the finals.

The top three teams that have qualified for the FFWS 2021 Grand Finals are

Qualifed teams for Free Fire World Series Grand Finals

1. First Raiders (Indonesia)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

At the end of play-ins, First Raiders topped the points table with 44 kills and 94 points. LOUD secured second place with 34 frags and 86 points, followed by HQ Esports with 37 kills and 83 points. Singularity and DEA secured fourth and fifth places with 65 and 64 points respectively.

Free Fire World Series Play-ins Overall standings:-

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore play ins overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Brazillian team Loud with 12 eliminations. They were followed by VaiXourar and DEA with four kills each. Loud Cauan7 was awarded the MVP title with eight frags.

The second match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was claimed by DEA with seven frags. First Raiders secured second place with nine eliminations, with Ombaac picking up four frags alone.

First Raiders secured the Booyah in the third match, played on Purgatory, with a whopping 13 kills. They were followed by HQ Esports and Loud with nine and four frags respectively.

Singularity Invincible claimed the Booyah in the fourth match with 13 eliminations, with Moskvin alone notching up six frags to be named the MVP. They were followed by DEA with seven kills.

At the end of the fourth match, First Raiders were leading the points table with 64 points. However, the second and fifth-placed teams were fairly close together, with just 15 points separating.

The fifth match was again won by Loud with eight kills. They were followed by HQ Esports and First Raiders, who got nine and seven frags respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by HQ Esports with a whopping 13 kills, due to which they managed to qualify for the finals. First Radiers secured second place with seven frags in the final match.