Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins: Teams, viewer rewards, where to watch and more

The Free Fire World Series 2021, the biggest ever global Free Fire tournament, will kick off on May 28th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 2 million USD and will be held in Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 follows a two-stage format. Teams will first face off in the play-ins stage before going head-to-head in the finals.

1. Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins

Nine top teams from around the world will battle it out over six matches played on three different maps. The play-ins are scheduled to take place on Friday, i.e., May 28th, and the top three teams will qualify for the finals.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins

1. DEA (MENA)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

4. God's Plan (Latin America)

5. Attack All Around (Thailand)

6. New Gank (Singapore)

7. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

8. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

9. Vaixourar (Europe)

(Note: Team Elite, Team TG, and Team Riot have been excluded from the FFWS play-ins 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions)

2. Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals

On May 30th, the top nine teams (regional champions) along with three qualified teams (from the play-ins) will compete over six matches to determine the global champion. Along with the title, the winner will get a cash reward of 500k USD.

Qualified teams for the finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021

1. VIP Esports (MENA)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Team Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Force (Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

(Note: Galaxy Racer from India couldn't travel to the FFWS Finals due to Covod-19 restrictions)

Where to watch Free Fire World Series 2021

The tournament will be streamed on the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel and Facebook page as well as the Booyah App, starting at 6:30 PM IST.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore viewer rewards

Kripz, Tania (English), MambaSr and Gaming Aura (Hindi) will be the broadcasting talent on Free Fire India's official social media handles.

Map order:

Match 1: Bermuda

Match 2: Kalahari

Match 3: Purgatory

Match 4: Bermuda

Match 5: Kalahari

Match 6: Purgatory

Free Fire World Series 2021 viewer rewards

Fans who tune in to the Free Fire World Series 2021 finals will earn different rewards, depending on the overall viewership numbers.

Here are the rewards and the corresponding viewership numbers:

150k viewers: Diamond Royale Voucher

300k viewers: Free character

450k viewers: Any emote, gloo wall skin, MP40 skin or M79 skin.

As mentioned before, players can watch the live stream on the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel on May 30th.