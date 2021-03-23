Galaxy Racer crowned champions of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring by Garena

Garena announced that Galaxy Racer was crowned champions of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring, Free Fire’s first flagship tournament of 2021 for India. They triumphed over 11 other teams in the highly-competitive Grand Finals, taking home INR 35 lakh of the INR 75 lakh prize pool.

After an intense bout spanning six rounds, Galaxy Racer made a tremendous comeback to emerge as the FFIC 2021 Spring champions. They secured the championship with 70 points, ahead of Team Chaos (68 points) and Team Elite (67 points), who came in as first and second runners-up, respectively.

The Grand Finals of the FFIC 2021 Spring saw more than 200,000 peak concurrent viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and BOOYAH! The Hindi broadcast of the finals received over 9 million views on YouTube.

Free Fire Fans throughout India cheered their favorite teams on as they watched them battle for the crown and the rights to represent their nation at the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore in May.

Apart from a portion of the hefty prize pool, all 12 Grand Finalists of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring also secured their spots in the upcoming Free Fire Pro League.

The final standings of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring are:

Final Standings

If readers would like to relive the action, they can tune in to the full live stream of the FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals here:

Advertisement

Also read: Free Fire India Championship 2021 hits peak viewership of 231k during finals