Free Fire India Championship 2021 hits peak viewership of 231k during finals

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split finally came to an end. The tournament commenced on January 29th in the form of the in-game qualifiers, and concluded on March 21st. Galaxy Racer Esports clinched the title, along with the 35 Lakh INR prize money. They also secured a berth at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Finals.

Team Chaos, who secured second place, also qualified to the FFWS Play-ins. FFWS is the biggest ever Free Fire Global tournament, and it is scheduled to take place in Singapore on 22nd and 29th May. Teams from 14 regions will battle it out for a massive prize pool of 2 million USD.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Finals records peak viewership of 2.3 Lakh viewers

According to popular Esports statistics website Esports Charts, the finals had a peak viewership of 2,31,971 live viewers, which surprisingly came during the pre-show.

The statistics are based on data from Youtube, Facebook, and the Booyah App, which officially streamed the finals. The average concurrent viewership was around 30,172, while the total watch time was around 10,38,404 hours. Round 1 was the only one out of six matches that crossed the 200k concurrent viewers mark.

The tournament boasted a massive prize pool of 75 Lakhs INR, which is the highest ever for any Free Fire tournament in India.

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games, not just in India, but the whole world. The game's popularity has grown exponentially in the past few quarters.

A few weeks ago, Esports Charts released another report, according to which, Free Fire was the second most popular mobile esports title of 2020, just behind another battle royale game, PUBG mobile. Free Fire by Garena had a total watch time of 132.2 million hours, against an air time of 3.1k hours in 2020.

Free Fire Continental Series Asia peaked at around 2.6 ,illion live viewers, out of which India contributed to around 47 percent of the total viewers, with 1.5 million peak viewers on the Hindi-language stream.

With another global tournament (FFWS) lined up in May, it will be interesting to see whether the viewership record currently held by FFCS Asia can be broken or not.