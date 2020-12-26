Free Fire: FFCS Asia creates record with peak viewership of over 2.5 million

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games globally, with a vibrant esports scene. Since its inception, the game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenues, user base, and year-over-year growth. It was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, racking up more than 220 million installs.

Free Fire Continental Series comparison (Image via Esports charts)

Due to travel restrictions worldwide, LAN events were not possible. Hence, the Free Fire World Championship was replaced by the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), a regional tournament played in three regions (Asia, EMEA, and the Americas).

Esports Charts, an analytical firm that investigates trends of esports development, has released its report of the recently concluded FFCS.

Free Fire Continental Series Asia numbers (Image via Esports Charts)

The FFCS Asia attracted nearly 830k average viewers and almost 2.6 million peak viewers (excluding the Chinese audience). India made the largest contribution to the new record, with 1.5 million peak viewers on the Hindi-language stream.

Language popularity (Image via Esports Charts)

The Hindi-language stream constituted 47.74 percent of the total hours watched, followed by the Indonesian stream with 25.49 percent and the Thai broadcast with 11.32 percent.

The FFCS Americas garnered around 800k average viewers, as well as nearly 1.7 million peak viewers visiting the broadcast.

Spanish, Portuguese, Russian big winners in Free Fire's regional events

Spanish was the most popular broadcast language during the regional finals, gathering nearly 890k peak viewers. The Portuguese broadcast stopped at around the 845k peak viewers mark.

While the Asian and Latin American locations are wholly occupied by mobile esports, this trend is only recently gaining momentum in Europe and the CIS.

The FFCS EMEA attracted nearly 293k peak viewers. The Arabic stream peaked around the 142k mark, while the Russian stream gathered more than 128k peak viewers. In the EMEA region, Russian became the second most popular language after Arabic.

Despite Free Fire becoming the top mobile esports game on Twitch, it continues dominating YouTube in terms of video trends and broadcasts. In 2020, the regional Continental Series Championships in Asia and America entered the platform’s top five most popular esports events based on the peak viewers.

Among these, the Asian League took the first spot, leaving behind even the League of Legends World Championship, Esports Charts added.