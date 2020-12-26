Garena reveals Free Fire New Beginning Calendar: Bermuda Treasure, Remastered Travels, and more

A few days back, Free Fire announced that the remastered version of Bermuda is all set to be rolled out on January 1st. Players are eagerly waiting for its release on the global version, and the developers have planned multiple new events for this addition.

These new events will likely provide users with an opportunity to acquire some of the in-game items for free.

They have recently revealed 'The New Beginning Calendar,' while the Winter Calendar daily rewards are already underway. Various events will also commence at the beginning of the next year.

Garena reveals Free Fire 'The New Beginning Calendar'

The Calendar

Winter Calendar Daily Rewards (December 25th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021)

Login Reward (January 1st, 2021)

New Map: Bermuda 2.0 (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Treasure (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Remastered Travels (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Map drop (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Discover the map (January 8th, 2021 to January 15th, 2021)

The details of each event are yet to be revealed by the developers. But fans and players are definitely excited about them.

How to download Bermuda 2.0 in Garena Free Fire

Though the map will only be made available from January 1st, 2021, players can download it beforehand:

Step 1: They need to open Garena Free Fire and tap the 'Download Center' tab at the top of the screen, as shown in the photo below:

Click the Download Center option

Step 2: Several packs will then appear on-screen.

Step 3: Users have to click the 'Download' icon, as seen in the picture below:

Press the Download icon

Bermuda Remastered will be downloaded soon.

