What is BR mode in Free Fire? Features, full form, and how to play

Free Fire is one of the top titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It has witnessed massive growth over the last few years and has amassed enormous numbers. Recently, the title also won the Mobile Game of the Year gong at the Esports Awards 2020.

The developers incorporate various new features with periodic updates, leading to an influx in the player base. Moreover, several new game modes are added to enhance the overall experience for the users.

BR – Battle Royale – is one of the core game modes of Free Fire. This article takes a look at its features and how players can play this game type.

BR mode in Free Fire

Free Fire offers three maps in the battle royale mode, i.e., Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. The players have only two choices for the ranked mode – Bermuda and Purgatory, as the third was dropped from the map pool. As the name suggests, players lose or gain points in the ranked mode; simultaneously, the ranks are unaffected in the classic mode.

A regular battle royale match sees around 50 players parachuting on to an island, where the last standing player gets the Booyah. The users have to search for the loot, which is scattered randomly around the map.

The battle royale mode has a feature of the shrinking zones, which gets smaller every few minutes. The players outside of the playing zone will take damage, which increases with subsequent zones.

Solo, duo, and squad modes

Gamers can play the BR mode as solo, duo, in a or squad. They have to select this option from the drop-down menu while on the lobby screen.

How to play BR in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Players can open the game and press on the mode selection option, as shown in the picture below:

Click the Mode change icon

Step 2: Several game modes would then appear on-screen.

Step 3: Players can either choose the ‘Ranked Game’ or ‘Classic’ option.

Press the Start option

Step 4: They can click the ‘Start’ button when ready to go.

