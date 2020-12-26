Top 5 Indian Free Fire players in 2020

Free Fire has managed to make its mark in the highly competitive battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The title was named the Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2020 and achieved the incredible feat of 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

The Indian Free Fire esports landscape is evolving and has witnessed substantial growth. The developers also unveiled their plans for esports next year, announcing four major tournaments with a massive INR 2 Crore prize pool.

This article takes a look at some of the top Indian Free Fire players in 2020.

5 best Indian Free Fire players in 2020

#1 Pahadi

CRX or CriticalX Elite was one of the most dominant teams during the league stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2020. The team boasts excellent firepower, and Lokesh “Pahadi” Karakoti has been one of their star performers. Alongside Iconic, he held charge of his team’s fragging department during the league stage of the FFIC.

During this period, Pahadi had 76 frags to his name and was 18 kills ahead of the next player – TG-Mafiabala. At the same time, he had 20 eliminations in the finals and was subsequently named the MVP. He was instrumental to the success of CRX as they finished second at FFIC Grand finals.

#2 Mafiabala

Heet Vora, aka Mafiabala, is a sniper for Total Gaming Esports. His influence on the team's performance cannot be understated. Mafiabala's sniping skills left the Indian community in awe, especially his close-range 2vs1 clutch, which was also one of the most iconic moments of FFIC.

He finished second on the list of top fraggers in the league stage, with 58 kills. Heet's performance in the finals helped his team to attain the crown. He finished joint-second with regards to kills.

#3 VasiyoCRJ

A player for Total Gaming Esports, Vasiyo is among the most skilled and experienced players in the Indian Free Fire circuit. Vatsal “VasiyoCRJ” Garasia has represented "The Mafia, " who were the team that won the Free Fire Brawler Bash and secured a third-place finish at Free Fire Asia All-Stars.

Though Vasiyo had a slow start in FFIC, he put up a stellar performance in the tournament's grand finals, securing 13 kills and finishing joint-second in terms of kills.

#4 Mr.JayYT

XTZ or Xtreme Zone Esports, formerly Stalwart Esports, had a fantastic run in the FFIC and finished as second runner-ups. Mr.JayYT was the highest kill-scorer for his team in the group stages as he managed to notch up 57 frags and was also joint-third in the overall list with CRX-Iconic.

His skills on the battlefield left the audience in wonder as he shined through the entirety of the tournament. XTZ was also one of the Indian teams that qualified for the Play-Ins of the Free Fire Continental Series.

#5 Swastik

Swastik has been one of the main assets for 4UN or 4 Unknown. Along with Anand, he managed to power his team through the league stages of FFIC with 51 kills. They were also on the list of top 10 fraggers. The team as a whole put up an outstanding performance and narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

In the recently concluded Free Fire Brawler Arena Season 2, 4UN Swastik was among the top performers for his team. They managed to put on a fantastic performance and eventually won the crown.